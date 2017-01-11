New Year, New Hair Salon at 2 West

If you have been looking for a luxury hair place and stylist but don’t want to deal with the hassle of finding parking in downtown Saratoga, your life is about to change. The Robert James Salon will be opening at the end of January 2017 at the coveted 2 West Avenue.

The high-end luxury hair emporium will be open seven days a week from 7am-8pm (traditionally, hair salons are closed Sunday and Monday) Bobby Machnick, luxury hair artist/ master colorist and stylist will feature an exclusive Kevin Murphy product line.

Kevin Murphy is a world-renowned master stylist and his product line is strictly vegan, animal cruelty-free in what is known as a green circle salon. It is also an ammonia free color line.

Machnick says the name of his new Salon is his first and middle name. ‘I wanted something simple and classy,’ said Machnick. He says that his salon is going to be completely different from other salons by being open for business 7 days and week and having business hours that are appealing to women with busy schedules.

The space at 2 West is 1000 square feet and will be a sleek black and white with 7 foot mirrors. For Machnick, the decision to move to 2 West was simple, “No competition, brand new building and lots of parking.” Lisa Licata of Julie and Co Realty suggested the space to Machnick. He credits Bonacio construction for allowing him to have full creative control in the space, and he credits Allison Parkes, his girlfriend for assisting with the design, color and layout of the salon. Even the lighting and placement of the restrooms was up to Machnick.

Haircuts will begin at $50. Haircuts with Mr. Robert James are $75. In addition to being open seven days a week, the Robert James Salon will offer membership cards for unlimited wash and styles. Opening day is slated for January 27th with a grand opening on February 1st. To make an appointment, call 518-281-1885.