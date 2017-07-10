SARATOGA 150 COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES NEW INDUCTEES

TO THE “HOOFPRINTS WALK OF FAME” AT SARATOGA RACE COURSE

The Saratoga 150 Committee today announced the two newest inductees to the Hoofprints Walk of Fame at Saratoga Race Course: memorable filly Molly Brant and champion horse Sun Briar.

Modeled after the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Hoofprints Walk of Fame was installed outside the clubhouse gates to Saratoga Race Course in 2013 in conjunction with the sesquicentennial celebration of the first organized race meeting in Saratoga Springs. The Hoofprints Walk of Fame honors the most prolific and notable horses to compete at Saratoga Race Course during its illustrious history. The additions of Molly Brant and Sun Briar bring the total number of inductees to 38.

The bronze plaques prominently feature the thoroughbred’s name alongside the names of its sire, dam, owner, trainer, and jockey. The plaques also feature the horse’s year of birth and signature wins at Saratoga Race Course.

“We are delighted to welcome these two worthy new additions to the outstanding class of thoroughbreds who make up the Hoofprints Walk of Fame at Saratoga Race Course,” said Saratoga 150 Honorary Chair John Hendrickson, who conceptualized the project in conjunction with the Saratoga 150 committee. “These equine athletes are certainly to be credited for the excitement and thrill that make a day at the races so enticing and memorable. The Hoofprints Walk of Fame honors the real stars of the sports while providing a unique and educational retrospective of our history.”

Owned by Sanford Stud of Amsterdam, NY, Molly Brant was trained by H.H. Hyner and W. Hayward and ridden by George Odom. Her memorable wins include the Adirondack in 1902; the Saranac in 1903; the Delaware, Champlain and Merchants and Citizens in 1904; and the Delaware again in 1905.

Owned by W.S. Kilmer, Sun Briar was trained by Henry McDaniel and ridden by Willie Knapp. His memorable wins include the Hopeful, Saratoga Special and Grand Union in 1917; the Travers and Delaware in 1918; and the Champlain in 1919.

The selection committee consists of National Museum of Racing Librarian Allan Carter, racing historian and author Ed Bowen, and turf columnist Michael Veitch.

“It is an honor for the Hoofprints Walk of Fame to welcome Molly Brant and Sun Briar to the list of thoroughbreds who have made a historic mark at Saratoga Race Course,” said Veitch.

Horses are considered for the Hoofprints Walk of Fame based on their accomplishments in major stakes races at Saratoga Race Course, throughout its history of more than 150 years. The selection committee considers additional horses for the Walk of Fame on an annual basis. Among the notable thoroughbreds inducted to the Walk of Fame include Affirmed, Man o’ War, Native Dancer and Secretariat.

The summer racing season will begin on Friday, July 21 and continue through Labor Day, Monday, September 4.

For more information about Saratoga Race Course, visit www.NYRA.com/Saratoga.