Jon Batiste & Stay Human – a Stewarts Signature Event

Skidmore Jazz Institute July 6, 2017

The Skidmore Jazz Institute celebrated their 30th anniversary in high style on July 6th at the beautiful Arthur Zankel Music Hall. This Stewart’s Signature Event featured two SJI alumni, drummer/percussionist Joe Saylor and Jon Batiste, pianist & bandleader of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. This event was also a benefit for the Skidmore McCormack Jazz Scholarship Fund. Skidmore Dean of Special Programs, Paul Calhoun welcomed the audience and announced that thus far, $200.000. dollars had been raised. It was on this high note that Batiste & Stay Human took the stage and greeted the packed house. Batiste settled in on solo piano, like a deep, clearing breathe, before the stage exploded with a foot stomping, hand clapping, riot of music & movement, ending with the audience on their feet, cheering on the band as they second lined throughout the hall. Happy anniversary SJI and here’s to the next 30!