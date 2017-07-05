Interactive thoroughbred racehorse simulator Ready to Ride!

The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame will open its newest interactive experience, Ready to Ride!, to the public on Friday, June 30. Ready to Ride! is a cutting-edge electronic racehorse simulator designed to perfect the art of thoroughbred race riding. This training tool is used by professional jockeys and training schools throughout the world.

Made possible through funding by Charlotte C. Weber and The Live Oak Foundation, Ready to Ride! features new advanced software that allows the rider to race against other simulated horses presented on a high-definition screen. Testing stamina, balance and timing, the rider must strategize to control the horse without incurring penalties: faults can include poor balance, running into the back of another horse and incorrect positioning, any of which will result in the horse running out of energy before the end of the race. The exhibit space was created through a grant from the Alfred Z. Solomon Charitable Trust.

Designed in England by Racewood Simulators, Ready to Ride! features a digital rendering of Saratoga Race Course as the setting for this one-of-a-kind experience. The rider will be able to race against five other horses at varying distances at the simulated Saratoga track and win or lose based on the quality of the ride given. Competition can be set at three levels of difficulty and various course conditions can be applied.

To be eligible to use Ready to Ride!, individuals must be at least 54 inches tall (4-foot-6) and sign the “Hold Harmless Release Form.” The rider is required to wear closed-toe shoes, dress in long pants or wear the half chaps provided by the Museum. A safety vest and helmet are also provided. The cost is $10 per ride.