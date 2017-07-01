SARATOGA SPRINGS PRESERVATION FOUNDATION

PRESENTS HISTORIC CONGRESS PARK SUMMER STROLL

The Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation offers the Wealth & Wellness: Franklin Square Summer Stroll on Sunday, July 2nd at 10:30 AM. Carrie Woerner, NYS Assemblywoman and former SSPF Executive Director, will lead a tour through the historic Franklin Square area. This district is architecturally rich and home to some of the oldest private residences in Saratoga Springs. Franklin Square is a veritable showcase of American architectural history. Tour meets at the Northwest corner of Division Street and Broadway.

Summer Strolls offered every Sunday through September 3rd are, in part, made possible by our Premiere Summer Sponsors, Druthers Brewing Company and Stewart’s Shops. All Sunday morning tours start at 10:30AM and last approximately 90 minutes. The cost per tour is $5 for SSPF members and $8 for non-members. Guests may buy a ticket for four tours and receive the fifth free. Reservations are encouraged, but not necessary.

The Foundation hopes to host a tour of “The Gut” next Sunday despite the unexpected passing of Ellen Steinberger, long-time docent with the Foundation, however if this is not possible we will host an alternative tour with location and details to follow. Please check our website or call to confirm tour information. Tour is sponsored by Bailey’s Saratoga.

For more information or to make a reservation, please call the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation (518) 587-5030, visit www.saratogapreservation.org or email Nicole Babie, Membership & Programs Coordinator, at nbabie@saratogapreservation.org.

Founded in 1977, the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that promotes preservation and enhancement of the architectural, cultural, and landscaped heritage of Saratoga Springs.