Dancer/Athlete: Adirondack Thunder at Museum of Dance

Having grown up in a family of dancers, I was acutely aware of the athletic nature of the art form. The bloody toe shoes, the pulled muscles, the stone bruises, the hamstrings, the bulging discs, the stress fractures – all attest to it.

Another comparison between athletes and dancers is the brief nature of their careers. Only a blessed few carry their career into their forties, and even they play or dance at a diminished capacity.

In dance there is a definable perfection and it is expected that perfection will be achieved every time. It is a standard so high that few attain it – but all struggle for it. That is the common denominator. The difference is that an athlete can still excel even when injured as long as they score a goal. A luxury not afforded to the dancer.

To accept the dance challenge, hockey athletes from the Adirondack Thunder traveled to the National Museum of Dance to tour the new Dancer Athlete exhibition and to take a dance class in the museum’s School of the Arts studios.

Cail Maclean, Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations for the Thunder explains, “Control of the body is a key in athleticism, and no one has more control of their bodies than dancers. The strength and flexibility exercises in dance correlate directly to what our team does on the ice.”

Maclean continues, “Not many athletes workout as hard and as consistently as dancers. It may take a while, but I hope that my athletes relate what they are experiencing today in the exhibition and in class and connect it to the poise and focus that is required in their competition.”

School of the Arts Director Raul Martinez said that he hoped the team and the school would continue to work together in the future and Maclean agreed that he thought it would be a good idea.

Instructor John Martínez began the athlete’s dance class by stating that this would be the easiest thing they would do all week. However 45 minutes later as I was leaving I saw the team was still moving through the various exercises in unison, covered in sweat and straining to get the most out of every move. The smiles from earlier had turned into looks of determination as each of them took the challenge seriously. The dancer/athlete fully realized.